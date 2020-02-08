Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,630 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $8.01 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

