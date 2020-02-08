Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,511 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 41,510 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,806,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

