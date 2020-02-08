Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,346 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UNH opened at $289.22 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.22. The company has a market cap of $274.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

