Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 1.40% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fis Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA SBIO opened at $42.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.15. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

