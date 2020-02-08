Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $160.08 on Friday. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 63.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.