Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,744 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

