Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

