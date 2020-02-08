aelf 1-Day Volume Tops $24.98 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.0916 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, ABCC, Binance and CoinTiger. aelf has a market cap of $49.87 million and $24.98 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About aelf

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.io.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, AirSwap, Tokenomy, Huobi, Bibox, ABCC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Hotbit, Koinex, BCEX, CoinTiger, Allbit, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Ethfinex, GOPAX, BigONE, Kucoin, OKEx, Bithumb and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.