Aeon (AEON) Price Tops $0.19

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Aeon has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $732.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeon has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00815513 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004473 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

