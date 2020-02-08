Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aeroports de Paris earned a media sentiment score of 1.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF remained flat at $$194.32 during midday trading on Friday. 38 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $190.49 and a 1-year high of $196.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.20.

Separately, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

