AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,941 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.56% of AeroVironment worth $52,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in AeroVironment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AeroVironment by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $421,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,719. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 89,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,157. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

