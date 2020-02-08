Aeternity (AE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.28 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Aeternity token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Mercatox, Radar Relay and LATOKEN. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $63.89 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeternity has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity Token Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 346,465,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,644,755 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OTCBTC, Radar Relay, BigONE, IDAX, DragonEX, BitMart, Gate.io, OKEx, Koinex, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, OOOBTC, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Crex24, Bithumb, FCoin, Liqui, Zebpay, Binance, ZB.COM, HADAX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

