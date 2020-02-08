AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $9.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 43.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 36,737 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 19.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 33.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,315,000 after buying an additional 181,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 45.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63. AGCO has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

