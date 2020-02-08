AI Doctor (AIDOC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $239,399.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, BitForex and Allcoin. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $239,399.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00039018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.96 or 0.05808770 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023951 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00129697 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039192 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003120 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me.

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, BitForex, BtcTrade.im, Huobi, Bibox, CoinBene, Allcoin, Bit-Z and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

