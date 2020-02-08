AidCoin Price Tops $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. AidCoin has a market cap of $488,547.00 and approximately $279.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

