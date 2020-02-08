Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,000. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 1.2% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.23.

Shares of QSR opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $79.46.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

