Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 186,855 Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 186,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,000. Johnson Controls International comprises 1.3% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,892,195.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on JCI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

