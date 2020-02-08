Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 37,312 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,312 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. Xilinx makes up about 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 61,425 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Xilinx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,709 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $2,669,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $2,943,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.67 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.