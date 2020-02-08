Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 66,168 Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,168 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. Meritage Homes comprises 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.17% of Meritage Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $72.71 on Friday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

