Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 19,177 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.41.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,487 shares of company stock valued at $25,569,557. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $240.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $244.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

