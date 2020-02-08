Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $3.54 Million in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. Twilio makes up 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $3,354,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $2,785,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 15,961 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,663,615.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.78. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.26.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

