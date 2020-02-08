Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $6.83 Million in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,840 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,831,000. Exelon makes up about 1.1% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 7.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 12,074 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Exelon stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

