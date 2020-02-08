Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,000. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,870,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,493,000 after buying an additional 85,847 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,065,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,325 shares of company stock valued at $253,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $57.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.