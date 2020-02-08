Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000. Ball makes up approximately 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ball by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ball by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 36,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ball by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.01.

Ball stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $596,226.10. Insiders sold a total of 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,836 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

