Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000. Haemonetics makes up about 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Haemonetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 532.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $40,093.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,001,668.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Haemonetics stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

