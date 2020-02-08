Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 205,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000. Williams Companies makes up 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 162.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

