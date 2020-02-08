Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for approximately 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Rexford Industrial Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,717 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,884,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of REXR opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

