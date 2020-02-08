Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 56,279 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000. Spirit AeroSystems makes up about 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Spirit AeroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,565,000 after acquiring an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,797,000 after acquiring an additional 409,856 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,022,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,106,000 after acquiring an additional 50,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 440,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $100.34.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.04.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

