Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $4.55 Million Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000. EOG Resources comprises about 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.87. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

