Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $6.04 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,000. Cincinnati Financial accounts for 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 4,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,876,000 after buying an additional 206,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.16. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

