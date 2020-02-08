Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $7.33 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,000. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,389,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,519,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.