Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000. Rollins comprises about 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 50,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Shares of ROL opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

