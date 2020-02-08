Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,445,000. Zoetis comprises about 1.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,209,000 after purchasing an additional 242,221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,623,000 after purchasing an additional 184,479 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,401,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $138.97 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day moving average of $126.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

