Aion (AION) Price Up 5.1% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Aion has a market cap of $43.27 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Aion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Binance, LATOKEN and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $338.61 or 0.03425120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00220311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00128617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 391,140,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is aion.network.

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bilaxy, RightBTC, Radar Relay, Kucoin, BitForex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, DragonEX and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

