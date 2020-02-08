Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on AFLYY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

AFLYY stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

