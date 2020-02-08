Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Air Lease worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $208,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $209,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Air Lease by 6.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.91. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $327,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $460,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,958.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,129,296 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

