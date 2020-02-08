Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,587 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Akamai Technologies worth $59,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $96.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,262. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

