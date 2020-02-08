Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

