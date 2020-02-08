Akroma (AKA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $8,013.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.26 or 0.02263834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00118660 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

