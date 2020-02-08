Aladdin (ADN) One Day Volume Tops $5.54 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Aladdin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, TOPBTC, BITKER and CoinBene. Aladdin has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $5.54 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,822.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.13 or 0.02279103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.80 or 0.04533310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00769616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00811764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00119306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009453 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026428 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00712220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aladdin Profile

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,243,020,901 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BITKER, TOPBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

