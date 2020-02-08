Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103,889 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 2.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 52,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,288,000. VCU Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 648,567 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,070,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

