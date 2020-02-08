Algorand Achieves Market Capitalization of $171.35 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003055 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. Algorand has a market cap of $171.35 million and approximately $70.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.13 or 0.03588203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00230842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00129052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand's total supply is 3,087,023,669 coins and its circulating supply is 555,751,826 coins. Algorand's official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

