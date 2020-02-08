Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Align Technology worth $30,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,476,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,011,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,128,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,576,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,760,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,010 shares of company stock worth $3,179,211 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $258.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.64 and its 200-day moving average is $233.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.42.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

