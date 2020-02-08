Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.42.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total transaction of $214,888.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $11,013.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,010 shares of company stock worth $3,179,211 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4,163.0% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,259,000 after buying an additional 210,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,065,000 after buying an additional 162,241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5,948.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,402,000 after buying an additional 145,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,176,000 after buying an additional 142,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $258.67 on Friday. Align Technology has a one year low of $169.84 and a one year high of $334.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

