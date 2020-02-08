ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Hits $0.0016

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 40.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 201.5% higher against the US dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $180,332.00 and $245,778.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.88 or 0.03436152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00220559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00034848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00130696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 184,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,269,858 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com.

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

