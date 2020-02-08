All Sports Trading Up 41.4% This Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $32.15 and $13.77.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $582.26 or 0.05915628 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 122.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024317 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00127230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038939 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003105 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

