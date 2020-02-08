AllSafe (ASAFE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $737.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $258,429.00 and $737.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

