Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,675,022,000 after purchasing an additional 109,997 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 95,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Allstate by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $124.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,405. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $91.12 and a 52-week high of $125.43. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.