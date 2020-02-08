Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.48% of Ally Financial worth $55,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 240,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.57. 2,663,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

