Almeela (KZE) Price Reaches $0.0981 on Top Exchanges

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Almeela has a market cap of $366,186.00 and approximately $1,035.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Almeela has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Almeela token can now be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Almeela alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 604.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.86 or 0.01510741 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015999 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006523 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Almeela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Almeela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.